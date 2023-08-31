UPDATE, AUG. 31:
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on two bodies that were found in a home on Garden Dr. in Boulder.
After the bodies were discovered, the scene was secured and a criminal investigation began.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed the residence had been abandoned for several years.
The property was recently purchased after an individual paid the tax liens that had been placed on the property, and the new owner discovered the remains.
A search of the residence found a decomposed man and decomposed woman in the upstairs bedroom and a firearm next to the deceased.
There was no sign of any struggle or forced entry into the home.
After the bodies were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab, it was determined the woman’s cause of death was homicide and the man’s cause of death was suicide.
The victim was identified as Ophelia Leffler and the suspect was identified as David Leffler. Their families have been contacted and do not live in Montana.
BOULDER, Mont. - Two deceased individuals were found in a home on Garden Drive in Boulder Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
JCSO said in a Facebook post the remains were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.
There is no danger to the public due to the incident.
JCSO said in the Facebook post they will not be giving more information in regard to this incident at this time due to the ongoing investigation, but they will provide more when it becomes available.
