DILLON, Mont. - The body of a man reported missing in December was recently found.
On March 28, Fish and Game reported to the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office that a body was found south of the Salmon Fly Campground.
According to the sheriff’s office, the body is believed to be Michael Fontz, who was reported missing on December 12, 2022.
Several agencies initially helped search for Fontz for several days, however, he was not located.
The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon Police Department and several Fish and Game Wardens were able to retrieve the body from the river.
The body has been taken to the crime lab in Missoula for examination.
