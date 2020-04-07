BUTTE - A $20,000 bond has been posted for the Butte mother, who is facing a negligent homicide charge in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, Audria Nickerson was arrested in Strong, Maine in December 2019. It's where bond was posted Tuesday.
In September 2019, officers found Nickerson slumped over the steering wheel of her car, on top of her infant daughter just a few hundred yards from the Butte Police Station. Officers eventually broke the window of the car to remove Nickerson and immediately begin CPR on the infant.
Both the 5-month-old girl and a young boy who was in the backseat of the car were taken to the hospital. The infant was pronounced dead. The boy was turned over to the Department of Family Services.
Police say, the cause of death for the infant was determined to be suffocation.
In December 2019, after months of investigation, Butte-Silver Bow authorities say Nickerson tested positive for meth back in September 2019.
Butte-Silver Bow County Undersheriff George Skuletich says Nickerson has to appear in Butte Court before August 1, 2020.
Skuletich says Nickerson is currently pregnant and says she is expecting to give birth in June.