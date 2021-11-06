Book chronicling history of Butte's M&M Bar set to release later this year

BUTTE, Mont. -- The famous M&M Bar and Café in Butte may have burned down in May, but a local author is helping preserve its legacy while the rebuilding process takes place.
Though it may be years until the M&M returns to its spot on Main Street in Uptown Butte, it will only be a few weeks until the upcoming book, "The Unforgettable M&M," is on store shelves.
As author Jacob Sorich describes, "The Unforgettable M&M" is a recounting of the bar's 131-year-old history, memories and wildest stories. A boxing gym in the attic, a bowling alley in the basement, and numerous arrests for illegal gambling are just a few of the bar's historic tales captured in detail in the book's pages.
The Butte Archives, online newspapers, firsthand accounts from interviews, and photographs from Sorich's grandfather, Mike Byrnes, have all helped Sorich in his research, and he's excited for everyone to see the finished product.
"It comes from a place of passion, and you can tell when you talk to [former owners and employees of the M&M]," said Sorich, who undertook the project himself as part of his passion for his hometown. "Getting to talk these people, and the research, and the photos--it just all kind of culminates into what the book's going to become."
"The Unforgettable M&M" should be released by the end of the year and will be available at a number of locations around town. There will also be book signing opportunities with Sorich for those interested.
Sorich also hopes that the release of the book will serve as a reminder for the citizens of Butte that they can help donate to the M&M's rebuild.