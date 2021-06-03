Both lanes closed on I-15 for vehicle crash

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s expected.
* WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, West Glacier Region,
Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region,
Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Butte/Blackfoot Region and
Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&