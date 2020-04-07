BUTTE, Mont. - Across the state of Montana, people of all ages are stepping up to help combat the mask shortage during the coronavirus outbreak, and in Butte one student is putting her sewing kit to good use.
Hillcrest Elementary School fourth-grader Lohgan Dennehy says one day she wants to be a fashion designer. To help her achieve her dream, her parents bought her a sewing kit for her birthday, and her mom taught her how to sew.
About a month ago, Lohgan heard on the news about the mask shortage across the country and she asked her mom if she could help.
Lohgan and her mom Sheena watched tutorial videos online on the proper way to make a mask.
"We saw a video about how to make them, somebody showed how to do it, and me and my mom said that we should do it," Lohgan said.
Lohgan says it was tough making the masks at first, but now she's an expert and can make a mask in 20 minutes.
In a little over a month, Lohgan has been able to make 118 masks for healthcare workers, delivery drivers, and immunocompromised people.
"She just kind of came up with the idea that she wanted to help out and kind of give back to those that need it and the first responders and the doctors, nurses whoever needed them and the ones suffering from illnesses that need a little extra protection and help," Lohgan's dad Jeff Dennehy said.
Sheena put a post up on Facebook about the masks and says they've received dozens of orders from people in Butte. Lohgan even received some donated supplies from community members to keep her mission going.
"We're so proud. I guess it's always something you hope your kids to be," said Sheena and Jeff.
After the masks are done, Lohgan bags them up for delivery. Each night, Lohgan and her dad go out and deliver the masks to people's mailboxes.
Lohgan says she'll keep making the masks as long as there is a need in Butte.