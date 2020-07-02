BUTTE-The Bert Mooney Airport has suffered major revenue loss over the past few months due to the coronavirus, but they recently received a grant to help with the financial hardship.
The Bert Mooney Airport in Butte received a million dollar grant as part of the CARES Act to help airports affected by the pandemic.
Assistant manager of the airport Jim Kambich says in April and May they had about a 85 to 90 percent decrease in revenue at the airport.
He adds the grant money will be used for operational cost loss over the past few months.
Skywest had postponed one of their daily flights but as of Wednesday, the airport is back up to two flights per day.
Kambich says business is picking up at the airport but they're still not back up to pre-coronavirus numbers. "Just not knowing how the industry is going to bounce back or when it is going to and this kind of gave us a little bit of a soft landing to be able to utilize those grant funds for operational purposes only," said Kambich.
The airport has also implemented numerous safety precautions to keep travelers safe including hand sanitizing stations, masks for employees and social distancing signs around the airport.