Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. ANTHONY ALLEN HOPKINS HORTON HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE 9 PM ON JUNE 14TH. ANTHONY IS A 13 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, FIVE FEET AND SEVENTY POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES, BROWN HAIR, AND HAS A STUTTERING CONDITION. ANTHONY WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE JACKET AND T-SHIRT, BLACK SWEATS, SOCKS, AND BACKPACK. HE WAS LAST SEEN RIDING A GREY BICYCLE, POSSIBLY WITH OTHER JUVENILES ON BICYCLES. THERE IS CONCERN FOR ANTHONY'S WELFARE AS HE IS NOT DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. HE IS POSSIBLY HEADING TO WASHINGTON STATE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY WET SNOW EXPECTED. FOR ELEVATIONS 5000 FEET AND HIGHER: TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 12 TO 15 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHEST TERRAIN (ABOVE ROUGHLY 6500 FEET). FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET: SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS WILL BE DANGEROUS. DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&