BUTTE-Good news for animal lovers in the Mining City, the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter is back open to the public and for animal adoptions but with heavy restrictions in place.
Staff at the shelter say only people with approved adoption applications are allowed in the shelter at this time.
Appointments must be made with an approved application to meet the dogs and cats. Two people per-household are allowed for 15 minute appointments to meet the cats and dog meet and greets will be done outside.
Everyone that comes into the shelter is required to bring their own mask and sanitize their hands.
Lynette Hogart, the animal services coordinator for the shelter says they've seen a slight increase in kittens recently but they only have two dogs available or adoption at this time.
She adds the decrease in traffic inside the shelter has been beneficial for the animals. "It's been nice having the appointments, it's helped us to kind of keep down on the traffic in here and it's less stressful for the animals and that makes them easier to adopt to be honest," said Hogart.
Shelter staff say to check their Facebook page and website for the latest updates on animals, policies at the shelter and for adoption applications.