BUTTE-The Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter is stepping up to make sure no cats or dogs go hungry in Butte during the coronavirus outbreak.
Throughout the year, the shelter receives lots of donations of cat and dog food from the Butte community. The county and the shelter decided during these tough times they wanted to give back to the community.
Staff says they know a lot of residents are out of work and struggling to feed their pets.
The shelter has dog food, cat food and cat litter for residents who can call and they'll donate the supplies to them.
Shelter staff says they don't have a lot of animals right now and the shelter is closed to the public.
People in need can call the shelter, give their name and address and staff will bring the food or litter to their doorstep. The shelter will keep track of the donations and limit one donation per-person a month to help as many people as possible.
Staff say to call Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM to ask for a donation.
"We want you to be able to take care of your animals and keep them in your home with you because that's where they want to be and that’s where they need to be,"shelter coordinator Lynette Hogart said.
To donate food or litter, staff say to drop it off outside the shelter at 699 Centennial Ave., and they'll sanitize it and place it in their storage area for donation.