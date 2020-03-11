BUTTE - The Mother Lode Theatre is one of the most historic and iconic theaters in Southwest Montana, and the Mining City is looking to add some much needed upgrades to the theater.
Major upgrades to the theatre were done back in the early 1990's according to the President of the Butte Center for Performing Arts, Jocelyn Dodge. Now, Dodge says many of those upgrades have worn out and are out of date.
The theatre is in need of new lights, carpet, paint, and most importantly, a fire suppression system to get the building up to code.
Dodge says the county's fire marshal brought the issue to the staff's attention.
The Butte Center for Performing Arts rents the building from the county, and the two have worked together to identify the needed upgrades to the building.
The county applied for a Montana Historic Preservation Grant through the state. If approved, the $500,000 grant would be used to add a fire suppression system and increase safety in the building.
Dodge says the building is an important attraction in the Butte community.
"We really contribute economically as part of being in historic Uptown Butte but also for all the venues and activities that we bring into Butte, we provide economic growth," she said.
The theatre has also applied for other smaller grants and is working on fundraising efforts for the smaller upgrades. The historic grant will go in front of the 2021 legislature for approval early next year.