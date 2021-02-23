Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Brief heavy snow showers or snow bands are expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&