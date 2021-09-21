BUTTE, Mont. - Authorities in Butte are alerting the public Tuesday of a scam pretending to be NorthWestern Energy.
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said in a Facebook post the scammer calls the homeowner, tells them they have not been paying and demands information.
BSBLED said the scammer knows the name and address of who they're calling.
Anyone who has received this call is asked report it to BSBLED, and anyone who does receive this call is asked to hang up, and contact NWE directly.