BUTTE-Across the Treasure State, restaurants and bars are gearing up to reopen on Monday and in Butte, the M&M Bar and Cafe is making adjustments to protect their employees and the public moving forward.
The M&M is a staple in Uptown Butte and owner Selina Pankovich says she submitted her plan to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and was approved to reopen.
That plan includes reducing the restaurants capacity, which is 87, by about 50 percent. She adds they removed all bar seating and wont allow customers to sit at the counter as well.
Pankovich says tables were placed in the back room and they've all be spaced out to follow proper social distancing rules. She adds hand sanitizer will be placed on tables and at the front door for customers to use.
The past few weeks have been an adjustment between implementing delivery and increasing takeout says Pankovich.
She says they want customers to be patient and mindful at all restaurants as they work hard to reopen and adjust to the changes. "We have to relearn how to do everything again, to accommodate them and to accommodate the takeout and delivery, we want to provide the best customer service we can to the people that come into the restaurant," said Pankovich.
She also wants to ask customers to follow proper social distancing in the restaurants when the doors reopen.
The full menu and bar will be available on Monday at the M&M and Pankovich says she will be working closely with the health department moving forward during the reopening phases.