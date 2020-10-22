BUTTE- The recently announced collegiate-level baseball team in Butte is looking for a name for their team, and you can pitch in your vote for one of five names.
The names being vote on include:
Blasters - A miner who sets off dynamite and a baseball player who blasts home runs.
Powder Monkeys – Plan, set, and detonate explosives to help extract minerals from mines.
Prospectors – Prospectors flooded the area looking for fortune in the Gold Rush of the 1800’s.
Ridge - Being bordered on the east by the Continental Divide makes Butte unique in the state of Montana.
Tommyknockers - A mythical being that keeps the miners safe, often knocking to indicate danger or to tell the miners where to dig.
You can submit your vote for the team’s name by October 26 by emailing Dane Wagner, Expedition League Butte, MT Team General Manager at dane@theexpeditionleague.com or on the Expedition League website here.
The winning name and the team's logo will be announced the last half of the week of October 26 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Butte.
When submitting your vote, you are asked to provide some contact information, because one fan who voted for the winning name will win two season tickets.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from fans in suggesting the Butte team name”, said General Manager Dane Wagner. “It wasn’t easy to narrow down the choices to the five finalists since many great team name suggestions were submitted. The finalists are fun names and each of them have a unique connection to this wonderful part of Montana.”