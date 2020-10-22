Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 9 TO 14 INCHES AT PASS LEVEL, WHILE VALLEYS RECEIVE 6 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING TO 35 MPH MAY CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. COLD WIND CHILLS, AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO, COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&