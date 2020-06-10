BUTTE-Local businesses in Southwest Montana are teaming up to raise money to throw a prom for local high school students later this summer.
Staff at the Butte Real Estate Group say they heard the owner of Graceful Gowns, Amy Schulte, was looking to raise money to host a combined prom for Butte High, Butte Central, Anaconda, Whitehall and home schooled students in the upcoming months.
Tracy Miller, co-owner of Butte Real Estate Group says they decided to put together a corn hole tournament to help raise $5,000 to fund the prom.
Miller says her company enjoys giving back to the community and with the coronavirus it has been tough to give back. "We said this is a great charity and we try and find charities that are small in statue rather than the big name ones and we thought this is perfect and it's a small event, it's a one time thing and we would love to fund it," said Miller.
Since announcing the tournament, Miller says they've already has about 15 businesses sign up including local banks, mortgage companies and flooring companies in Southwest Montana.
Miller adds the tournament kicks of next week and will continue throughout the summer. She says some of the matches throughout the tournament will be played at Clark’s Park to follow proper social distancing and to get everyone outside and having fun.
"I think it's incredibly important for these kids to have one last opportunity to be with their friends, they've had so many opportunities taken away from them this spring and for them to have a positive event come out of this and a really great party," said Schulte.
She adds a date hasn't been set for the prom because they still need permission from the governor's office but they're looking at late July or early August for the event.
Schulte says she wants to have the prom at the Original Mine Yard with free admission, music and food trucks for the students.
She adds Graceful Gowns will be doing a free gown rental event ahead of the prom for students in need of a dress.
To sign up for the tournament or to donate for the prom, Miller says to contact Butte Real Estate Group for more information.