BUTTE-In the Mining City, stores, bars and restaurants are gearing to reopen in the next week and a half and many business owners say they're excited to open their doors.
The Ackerman family owns Butte Stuff, the Miner's Hotel and Butte's only speakeasy, Fifty One Below. Ted Ackerman says they've been busy sanitizing and working on projects during the shutdown at all three businesses.
He adds, losing St. Patrick's Day, the Montana Folk Festival and now An RI Ra are tough blows for Butte but Ackerman says they're remaining positive.
Butte Stuff will open along with the speakeasy on May 4 and Ackerman says they'll take the extra time to sanitize the store, put up some new decorations and follow all CDC guidelines.
Ackerman says they've made some adjustments to the speakeasy ahead of opening day. "We're in the process of moving tables around but yes that is what is nice about the speakeasy because it's so wide open down there, we can control who goes down and we'll limit our numbers of course," said Ackerman.
He adds everything at Butte Stuff is available for purchase online while they wait to reopen and you can visit their website for more information.