Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY... * AFFECTED AREA: SOUTHERN PORTION OF FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). ALL OF FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * WINDS: WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 14 TO 20% * THUNDERSTORMS: SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH A MIX OF WET AND DRY CORES FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO EVENING. IF THESE STORMS DEVELOP, STRONG AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS ARE POSSIBLE. &&