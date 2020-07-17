BUTTE-Earlier this week, Governor Steve Bullock announced a mandatory mask requirement for indoor public spaces and in Butte-Silver Bow County the health department and local businesses are making sure Montanan's mask up.
Business owners in Uptown Butte say they haven't had many issues so far with the mandate and have been selling masks like crazy.
"If wearing a mask helps us keep our businesses open and our economy rolling then that's the one thing I'm all for," said Owner of 5518 Designs Jon Wick.
For the past few weeks staff at 5518 Designs have already been masking up. After the governor's mandate was implemented staff put up signs around the store and disposable masks are on hand for anyone that forgets their mask.
Wick says masks haven't been an issue and his store even sold almost 100 masks on Thursday. He adds they're stalking back up to handle the influx in mask sales.
Wick says although masks are required, curbside pick up and online ordering is still available for anyone that feels uncomfortable entering the store.
"One of the challenges I initially thought of was enforcing a mask rule but fortunately we live in a pretty great community and everybody has been pretty open," said Wick.
And the Butte Health Department agrees, Environmental Health Director John Rolich says their mission is to educate the community and business owners on the importance of masks.
"Our main goal is to educate people and that's what I really want to emphasis is this is again a very simple measure that has been shown to reduce the transmission of this virus," said Rolich.
If businesses or patrons don't comply, the health department says they have means of stepping in along with Butte police.
However, Rolich says he believes businesses in Butte, overall want to do the right thing and stay open.
"It's allowing us to be able to function, go to businesses, go to restaurants, do things and we don't want to go back and it's a means of reducing the spread of the Covid-19 virus," said Rolich.
Anyone with questions about the mandate or the virus is encouraged to contact their local health department.