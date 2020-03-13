BUTTE-It's a major blow to Butte, as organizers announce the city's St. Patrick's Day events are canceled, this year.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department cited concerns over the spread of the coronavirus for canceling all large events in Butte.
Friday was a tough day for so many people in the Mining City, as the parade was canceled for the first time in decades.
"Absolutely shaking, I couldn't stop and I had tears I couldn't stop," Monica Cavanaugh, owner of Cavanaugh's County Celtic says as she talks about finding out the parade was canceled.
"I'm trying not to take it personally, but I'm worried about the people I owe money to; those little businesses in Ireland and some of the small ones in the United Sates," Cavanaugh said.
The Celtic shop has been a staple in Uptown Butte for almost 20 years.
The four days leading up to St. Patrick's Day are usually the busiest of the year for the local shop. Cavanaugh says she's been stocking up on St. Patrick's Day apparel since December, budgeting and saving for the big day.
Now, Cavanaugh says she is uncertain about her financial future. "Man it's a hit, I don't know how I survive a hit like this, I don't," Cavanaugh said.
The parade has been a staple in Butte for decades and no one can seem to remember the last time it was canceled. Cavanaugh says she thinks it may have been during World War II.
However, on Friday, the County Health Department pulled the plug on large events due to the threat of the virus and parade organizer Matt Boyle said they had no other choice but to cancel the parade.
"I'm sure there's some heartbreak in the community right now, and it definitely wasn't an easy thing to say and I certainly didn't want to be the one to say it," Boyle said.
At this time, the Butte community remains unsure of the economic impact this will have on the city. Restaurants, bars and retail stores all stocked up expecting thousands of people to flock to the Mining City for St. Patrick's Day.
Victor Kujawa is the man that has been St. Patrick in the last 15 parades, and he says he knows businesses across Butte are heartbroken. "The business communities are very disappointed, a lot of people put a lot of time and money into this," Kujawa said.
Kujawa adds he's trying to remain positive, hoping to still celebrate with his close friends and family.
"It's Butte so you can't really crush our spirit, you know you'll never beat the Irish," Kujawa said.
All deposits will be honored in either the Fourth of July Parade or next years St. Patrick's Day parade.
For more information, head over to the Butte America Foundations Website.
For a full list of canceled events head over to the county’s website.