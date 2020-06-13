Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE ANTICIPATED BETWEEN HOMESTAKE PASS AND ANACONDA, INCLUDING BUTTE. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES DUE TO STRONG CROSSWINDS. THE STRONGEST CROSSWINDS ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN HOMESTAKE PASS AND THE ANACONDA EXIT ALONG INTERSTATE 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&