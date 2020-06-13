BUTTE-After months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus, Saturday was an important day of celebration in the Mining City with the annual Miner’s Union Day at the World Museum of Mining.
Miner’s Union Day has been a tradition in Butte for decades and celebrated every June 13th at the World Museum of Mining since it opened back in the 1960’s.
Usually every June 13th, the museum is filled with over 500 people listening to live music, eating food from food trucks and playing games on museum grounds.
However, this year due to the coronavirus, the celebration was vastly different with only 25 people allowed on the grounds every hour.
Logan Dudding, president of the board of directors says masks are required and their tour numbers have been limited for the safety of guests and staff.
He adds they sanitize the museum grounds every hour to keep people as safe as possible.
Dudding says they were expecting roughly 300 people throughout the course of the day. He adds, although Miner’s Union Day was different this year, they’re just excited to be open again and celebrating Butte’s rich history.
“I’ve always said to get where you’re going you have to know where you came from and as much history as you can remember still celebrating your heritage, I think it’s really important for the city,” said Dudding.
The museum gift shop is also open to purchase souvenirs and apparel, says Dudding.
Currently, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday with limited tours and a limited number of people allowed on tours.