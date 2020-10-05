BUTTE - Students at Butte Central Catholic High School returned to in-person classes today after spending two weeks learning from home, due to several COVID cases among students and staff.
The transition has been smooth and for the best according to Butte Catholic Schools president Don Peoples Jr..
"We really thrive on community and having people together, its a prayerful community as well and we do that better together," Peoples said. "I'm really proud of our faculty though, for providing a great two weeks of remote learning."
Peoples praised teachers and staff for their quick and functional adaptation to remote learning. He also said that the school has new protocols in place.
Hand sanitizer stations are found throughout the school, new fans and air filters have been installed and social distancing is practiced. Students also use a touch-free device to detect their temperature upon entering the school.
"Teachers faces were lit up, eyes were gleaming, we're so glad to have students back in the school," said Butte Central Catholic High School principal. "It's been a great morning and great restart to our school year."
Additional information on Butte Catholic Schools can be found online or on Facebook.