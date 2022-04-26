Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with a 30 percent probability of over 4 inches and a 15 percent probability of over 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 13 inches in the higher terrain including MacDonald Pass and Georgetown Lake is possible. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&