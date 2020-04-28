BUTTE-In the Mining City, one child care agency is stepping up to make sure every mom gets a little gift this Mother’s Day.
The Butte Four C's is a community coordinated child care agency on main street in Uptown. Although their doors are closed during the pandemic, staff wanted to let the community know they're still thinking of them.
Eligibility Specialist for the Butte Four C's Carlyne Johnson says they decided to place a bin with Mother’s Day arts and crafts outside the building.
The baskets for moms include candy, lotion and paper flowers for children to give to their mom, grandma or anyone special in their life this Mother’s Day. Books were also placed in the bin for children to have during quarantine.
Johnson says they placed 80 kits in the bin and dozens of children have already stopped by.
She adds it's important to support the community during these tough times. "Everybody is dealing in their own way, it's a new situation that none of us have ever experienced before, so just trying to keep everybody positive and just let them know we're reaching out," said Johnson.
Johnson adds they plan to keep the bin outside the office until Mothers Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and all are welcome to come grab a book and a gift.