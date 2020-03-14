BUTTE-Cities across Montana are being hit hard with cancelation after cancelation as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The Butte Civic Center had to cancel a number of events over the next few weeks, leaving some employees unsure for their financial future.
The parking lot and the stands were empty at the Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, after the health department announced all events at the arena must be postponed or canceled until May 1.
The final day of the High School State Basketball Tournament was suppose to be Saturday at the Civic Center, and the cancelation left many students and parents disappointed. Civic Center staff say they gave out refunds to students and parents for the final day.
Manager of the Civic Center Bill Melvin says he's been in contact with the health department everyday getting the latest updates on the virus. He adds, although he cancelations are a major blow to the city, the health of the community is their top priority.
Employees will deep clean the arena, but after that many employees are left unsure how they'll stay afloat these next few weeks, with no events. "The events, that's part of their livelihood, which is coming in and working tournaments, the vendors and we're trying to return food to places," said Melvin.
Melvin adds many of his employees rely on the revenue from the big events. He says he will try and help the employees and vendors as much as he can over the next few weeks.
For a full list of canceled events at the Civic Center, check out their website.