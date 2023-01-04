BUTTE, Mont. - A promise is a promise. After the production crew for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' promised to finish its business inside the Butte Civic Center by January, we're now just 11 days away from the arena's public reopening.
Since being rented out by '1923' in July 2022, access to the Mining City's go-to hub for elections, sporting events, and community get-togethers has been restricted.
With the rental contract expiring on Jan. 15, the Civic Center is set to go public once again... at least, for six months, as '1923' will begin renting the arena for a second time in early June 2023.
But as Civic Center manager Bill Melvin says, that's a good thing--the longer '1923' stays in town, the better it is for the local economy.
"From the lumber yards, to the hardware stores, to the restaurants and bars, and of course, hotels, ['1923'] has been very good about keeping their money local," Melvin said. "It's really been a shot in the arm for the business community."
In the meantime, the slate of events for the next half-year is jam-packed, so mark your calendars.
"Our very first event is a youth wrestling tournament--that's Jan. 22," Melvin said. "Then we have the city championship basketball, Butte High vs. Butte Central, on Jan. 31. The Class AA boys' and girls' basketball tournament... that'll be here March 9, 10, and 11."
"We have a circus in mid-April, and Mayfair will be here Mother's Day weekend," Melvin continued. "Of course, we've got Butte High graduation, Butte High sports banquet... we're pretty full of events from this point until June 1."
So, while the Civic Center's return to the public will be relatively brief, the joint will be jumping from January to June. That should provide enough entertainment to last until 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.