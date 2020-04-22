BUTTE-In the Mining City, one sign company is stepping up to help parents and family members across Montana show their support for the Class of 2020.
Copper City Sign and Awning has been busy for the past few weeks, making yard signs and custom banners for high school and college seniors across Montana. Owner Rob McClain says they've received orders from families in Missoula, Bozeman, Helena and of course Butte for signs for seniors.
McClain says he posted on Facebook offering to make signs for seniors and dozens of people have already reached out. He adds his company has been shipping signs and banners across the state.
McClain says it's important to show support and appreciation to the Class of 2020 during these tough times.
The prices of the signs have been reduced to help families and Copper City will continue to make them up until graduation.
"Seniors need to be recognized for all the hard work they have put in and really they're not getting much for the 12 years that they have put in, so I think it's really important to show your support," said McClain.
He adds the banners can be customized with pictures and names of students.
Copper City Sign is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., McClain says to contact him on Facebook or by email to order a yard sign or banner for your senior.