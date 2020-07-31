BUTTE - A few of Butte Country Club's members reportedly received positive COVID-19 test results Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post from Butte Country Club, the members have been quarantining for the last week. The country club shared an update on adjustments they're making due to the positive test results.
- The main club house is only accepting take-out orders. Call 494-2394 to make an order
- The kids club is closed until Aug. 6
- The country is only allowing members on the golf course with restrictions on tee times to appropriately distance one another. No guests are allowed on the golf course, driving range/practice facility, pool or dining room/bar at this time
- Pro Shop, gym, indoor dining rooms are closed. The country club writes in the post they will review and release an update on the current issue Monday, Aug. 3.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and we hope to return to normal operations as soon as possible. We are taking a proactive approach at this time to ensure that our members and future guests are safe," the Butte Country Club writes in the Facebook post.