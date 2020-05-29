BUTTE-Government buildings are starting to open back up in Montana and on Monday morning, the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will open to the public after about two months of being closed.
The reopening plan that courthouse staff submitted was approved by the health department. Butte-Silver Bow Chief executive Dave Palmer says hand sanitizer has been placed all around the building, barriers have been put up in front of desks and six-foot stickers were put down for proper social distancing.
Chief Executive Palmer adds they expect the Butte Treasurers Office to be busy when doors open on Monday.
He adds staff will be monitoring people at the courthouse to make sure they follow social distancing guidelines.
Also, Chief Executive Palmer says appointments to see Butte’s judges are required to cut down on the number of people in courtrooms.
“We've done a lot of deep cleaning, the floors are all polished up and they look really nice, crews have done a great job, there will be a couple of people continually sanitizing hand rails, and the door knobs and things, so I think it's pretty much back to normal come Monday,” said Chief Executive Palmer.
He adds masks aren’t required in the courthouse but are highly recommended and anyone uncomfortable going into the courthouse in person can conduct business over the phone or online.