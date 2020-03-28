BUTTE-Across the Treasure State, many eating and drinking establishments are closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and some places like Headframe Spirits in Butte, are using their time off to help those in need.
Headframe Spirits is putting their distillery equipment to good use during the shutdown by taking alcohol and turning it into a supply of hand sanitizer for the Butte community.
The distillery finished its first batch of hand sanitizer this week. Headframe's tasting room is closed and owners Courtney and John McKee decided to try something new.
"When the tasting room isn't an option, we've been grateful to be able to pivot and provide something else that is of value to the community," said Courtney.
She adds production has been pretty easy with similar ethanol levels in the alcohol and the hand sanitizer. The main difference in the production is the blending and formulating of a different end product.
"We've received great guidance from our regulatory bodies including the FDA about how we as distilleries can produce something that meets pharmaceutical grade spec," said Courtney.
Headframe has put the hand sanitizer to good use, they've donated five gallon buckets to first responders, nursing homes and to St. James Hospital.
"It's a great gift for us because we're having a difficult time finding hand sanitizer and so really I want to thank John and Courtney for this gift," said Jay Doyle, president of St. James.
He adds, his staff appreciates the Butte community stepping up in many ways to ensure their hospital is prepared during the outbreak.
The production of the hand sanitizer has also kept many of Headframe's employees working during the shutdown.
The first batch was 100 gallons and Philipsburg Brewery helped with beer donations for distilling. Courtney says they plan to get to work on a second batch that will be 2,000 gallons.
She adds, in the upcoming weeks they hope to have hand sanitizer available for purchase for different businesses across Montana.