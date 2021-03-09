Butte District to burn 17 logging slash piles

BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte District announced they will begin burning 17 logging slash piles Wednesday, March 10, under the Boulder Lowlands Good Neighbor Authority project.
The logging slash piles are located approximately three miles west of Elk Park and seven miles northeast of Butte.
The U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said four Forest Service employees will hand ignite the piles prior to hours of darkness. They said some residual smoke may remain in the area for a couple of days.
The Good Neighbor Authority allows the USDA Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies in order to facilitate critical management work to keep our forests healthy and productive.