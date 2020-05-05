Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. ISOLATED HIGHER GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ALONG I-90 FROM DEER LODGE TO BUTTE. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&