BUTTE - Last year, Butte hosted a first-of-its-kind event for Montana, an Economic Development Week to support businesses in Butte but this year, the focus has shifted to saving businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
Economic Development Week started last year in Butte by the Butte Local Development Corporation and Headwaters RC&D. Originally, the goal was to connect professionals in the community and highlight economic development in Butte, however the coronavirus has forced some changes.
This year, the event has switched to fully digital, with Zoom meetings and Facebook live videos. The online meetings include grant discussions, fundraising opportunities and how to come out a stronger business moving forward.
Executive Director of the BLDC Joe Willauer says it's important to provide resources to businesses during these tough times. "In the past we've spent a significant portion of our time on recruitment, right now we've pivoted to almost exclusively retention with everything that’s gone on for Covid to make sure our business community has the support they need," Willauer said.
Economic Development Week began on Monday and will continue through Thursday with a full economic development team meeting with the chief executive, the chamber of commerce and St. James Hospital.
To sign up for the events, you can head over to the BLDC's website for more information.