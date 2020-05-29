BUTTE-After weeks of uncertainty in the Mining City, the Butte Farmers’ Market will kick off Saturday morning in Uptown on Park Street for the 20-20 season.
The market will be smaller than usual this year. The health department approved 20 vendors from across Montana for the market.
Each vendor had to submit a detailed plan to the health department to be approved for the market.
The 20 vendors at the market will have everything from vegetables, to plants, homemade pies and even frozen seafood.
The entrance to the market will be at the west end, at Dakota and Park Streets says organizer and executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte George Everett.
He adds staff will be monitoring the number of people in the market and Everett says 30 people will be allowed in at a time.
Masks are required for the market and there will be one-way foot traffic down Park Street.
Everett says although the market will look vastly different than previous years, he is just excited to still have one.
“We are excited that we are able to have a market at all, we didn’t think we would everything has been canceled in Butte until Labor Day, so we were surprised but also very grateful and thankful that we can have a market at all,” said Everett.
The market will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday and run until 1 p.m., and curbside pickup will be available for anyone uncomfortable entering the market.