BUTTE-Governor Bullock announced a mask mandate earlier this week to help combat the spread of Covid-19 and in the Mining City, residents were asked to mask up before heading to the Farmers' Market, Saturday morning.
The farmers' market is a beloved tradition in Butte and although it's smaller and more spread out this year, organizer George Everett and vendors say they're just excited to be back and selling homemade goods.
Everett says people come from different counties travel to the market each Saturday and that's a reason why he wants to remind people to mask up before entering the market.
Signs have been placed around the market to remind people to mask up and hand sanitizer is available at each vendor. Everett adds all vendors are wearing masks as well.
He says they generally give out about 50 masks every Saturday and there is a hand washing station available at the entrance to the market.
Everett adds he wants to stress the importance of masks at the market and he says overall they haven't had too many issues with people not complying.
"A store indoors has more need to be cautious about having masks on their customers and we do as well and hope that people follow the mandate and people have been pretty good about wearing masks," said Everett.
The farmers' market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Park Street in Uptown and Everett says they'll have some new vendors in the upcoming weeks and the market is a great event for the whole family.