BUTTE-Despite cancellation after cancellation due to the coronavirus, organizers in the Mining City are excited to announce the Butte Farmer's Market will continue this year.
The Butte Farmers' Market will kick-off in Uptown next month. Organizer and executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte George Everett says the market will be different than in the past.
The market has been a staple in Butte since 1995 and Everett says they're excited to keep the tradition going in Butte. This year, there will only be about 30 vendors compared to over 40 in the past.
"We're just glad this is allowed to go forward and we're going to try and be vigilant so it is able to continue through the summer," said Everett.
All the vendors will be spaced out to follow proper social distancing guidelines from the health department. Everett says the only vendors at the market will be produce and craft vendors and they will all be required to wear masks, gloves and have hand sanitizer at the market.
Everett adds they've been watching to see what works at other markets across the country and have followed their lead. The number of people at the market will be limited and Everett says they will only allow one direction of travel through the market.
Vendor Donna Kukay has been selling lemonade at the market for over a decade and says she is excited to keep the tradition going in Butte. "This will be our 11th year and we're just super excited to know all the vendors will be able to be back and all the people we see every summer are able to come back and see us, we know there will be some restrictions but we're excited for it," said Kukay.
The first market will kick-off on Saturday May 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Everett adds they're working on having grocery pick-up at the market so some people can remain in their cars.