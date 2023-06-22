BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department (BSBFD) is doing ladder 1 (L1) drills practicing immediate rescue situations at buildings in town this week.
Crews practiced placement, out of placement, “short jacking” and normal operations.
BSBFD said in a Facebook post "short jacking' is a process to stabilize without entirely placing the outriggers and is used when space and time are restricted.
Short jacking restricts the ladder's ability and functionality to completely turn around.
"Crews make every attempt to give L1 the biggest foot print possible when arriving on scene but it’s not always possible," BSBFD said in the Facebook post.
The public may see fire crews pre planning for L1 at different buildings around town.
