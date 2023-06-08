Butte firefighters report spike in calls
Photo courtesy of Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department/Facebook

BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department is reporting they saw a spike in calls during the month of May.

According to a Facebook post from BSBFD, there were:

  • Five reported structures fires
  • Eight other reported fires
  • 274 reported medical aid
  • 46 reported citizen aid
  • 18 reported hazardous materials/condition
  • 70 false alarm, no incident found, canceled

