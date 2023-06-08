Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /NOON MDT/ THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho and Montana, including the following counties, in Idaho, Clearwater, Idaho and Lemhi. In Montana, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders and Silver Bow. This includes the following Specific Areas... Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, West Valley near Anaconda, Philipsburg, Grangeville, Highway 95 from Riggins to Whitebird, Riggins, Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier Park, Eds Gulch in Drummond, Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis, Highway 93 north of Ellis, Hwy 93 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek, Salmon River Road between North Fork and Shoup, Shepp Ranch near the Salmon River, Indian Creek near the Salmon River, Mackay Bar near the Salmon River, China Bar, Highway 95 north of Riggins, New Chicago area just east of Drummond, Boulder 2700 Fire Burn Area near Flathead Lake, Salmon River Road near Moose Fire Burn Area, Moose Fire Burn Area, Williams Creek Fire Burn Area and Thorne Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /Noon MDT/ this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...High precipitable water and associated rainfall with thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized flash flooding in urban areas, flood-prone basins, and burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - https://www.weather.gov/mso/hydrology PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&