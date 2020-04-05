BUTTE-Butte police say they’ve seen an increase in accidental overdoses in the past few days, as a result of a much more potent batch of heroin going around Butte.
Over the past few days Butte police, the Butte Fire Department and A-1 Ambulance have responded to at least six medical emergencies where a person accidentally overdosed on heroin.
Police say one person has died and the other five have recovered after being administered Narcan by first responders or by other means.
Police say a toxicology report is pending on the deceased.
Undersheriff George Skuletich adds the heroin is possibly laced with fentanyl and they want to warn residents of the dangers of the drug.
Skuletich adds they haven’t seen this number of overdoses in a while in Butte and he wants to stress the dangers of heroin.
“If you're with someone and they're unconscious because of an overdose of heroin or any other substance please do not hesitate to call, we'll deal with anything else after the fact but we're there to save that person’s life,” said Skuletich.
Anyone with information on crime or drugs in the Butte area is asked to contact the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department at 406-497-1120.