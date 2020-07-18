BUTTE-In true Butte fashion, the community along with some Butte High football players, came together on Saturday to host a cornhole tournament to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.
The annual Montana East-West Shrine Game was canceled this year due to the pandemic. The players chosen for the game in Butte, including mastermind and former Butte High Quarterback Tommy Mellott, decided to organize a cornhole tournament for the community.
Fifty teams participated in the tournament, Saturday afternoon at Copper Mountain Park. There was a silent auction with donated items from the community, food and of course lots of cornhole.
To keep everyone safe, the boards were sanitized by volunteers in-between games. Mellott says the tournament would not of been possible without the generosity of the Butte community.
Town Pump, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and local shops even donated to the tournament.
Mellott says although the players were disappointed the game was canceled, he says it was great to have everyone back together and raising money for a great cause.
"Being able to do something that's bigger than us, ya know we could of felt sorry for ourselves just giving up on the opportunity and just sat out but we decided to do something about it, we came out here and we organized an event," said Mellott.
The tournament raised about $50,000 for the hospital between donations, entree fees and the silent auction.
Mellott says businesses even donated prizes for the winning teams.