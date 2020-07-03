BUTTE-For over a century the 3rd of July fireworks have been a tradition in the Mining City and after months of uncertainty, the biggest display in Montana will be happening tonight.
On the 3rd of July, Chester Steele Park in Butte is usually packed with hundreds of people, food and music for the firework display but this year people are asked to watch the display while practicing proper social distancing.
The fireworks have been a beloved tradition for the past 108 years. For the past 4 four days, Big Sky Fireworks have been hard at work setting up the display at the Big M.
"Towards the end you'll look for some big beautiful shells in the sky to kind of celebrate our tradition here in Butte and to keep that moving forward," said Kyle Brown with Big Sky Fireworks.
He adds it takes his company roughly six months to plan the biggest display in Montana and it's all sponsored by Town Pump.
Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump, says after much uncertainty this year due to the pandemic, they wanted to make the show even bigger and better.
"I think we need it here in Butte and we've heard so many communities across the state are canceling their shows and so I would anticipate we will have people coming from Bozeman and other communities," said McGladdery.
The celebration at Chester Steele Park was canceled but residents can still watch the display from the safety of their home or car. McGladdery says they're recommending social distancing this holiday weekend.
The display will last about 20 to 25 minutes and staff at Big Sky Fireworks say they hope everyone enjoys the variety of effects in the show because they're never the same.
"I hope the community enjoys the show we put on, we're here to serve the community in this display and we really enjoy coming down here every year," said Brown.
The firework display is expected to kick off at about 10:30 p.m., Friday night.