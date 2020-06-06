BUTTE-Across Montana, local shops are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and in the Mining City, one local gift shop is closing their brick and mortar store in Uptown.
From t-shirts to mugs and even homemade signs, Beautiful Butte and Beyond has been a part of Main Street in Uptown for almost four years.
Owner Pat Campbell says it has been a tough five months for her store due to bad weather, slow business and closing due to the coronavirus outbreak. After just reopening a few weeks ago, Campbell says her and her husband had to make the tough decision to close their store, for good, later this month.
The gift shop is unique, says Campbell with 80 percent of the products made in Butte by local vendors and the rest made directly in Montana .
Campbell adds, all 30 of her vendors products will still be available on the gift shop's website once the store front closes on June 30. She says she is happy to still be able to support local artists on their website.
Campbell says it's been a tough adjustment moving to online and they've had some help building their website from their family. However, she encourages residents in Butte to still shop local, so no other stores have to close their store front.
"It's very important for our economy and the sad part is we were just beginning to grow Uptown, maybe all the rest of the people are doing well, I sure hope so but it will remain to be seen, people have to support their businesses Uptown or they won't be able to make it either," said Campbell.
The store’s website is up and running and Campbell says everything in their store front is 20 percent off right now.
The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., until June 30.
Campbell adds all their displays are for sale along with the merchandise.