BUTTE-This week Governor Steve Bullock announced gyms, theaters and museums could open back up on Friday and gyms in the Mining City are preparing to reopen and keep their members safe as they work out.
For the past two months, Keep It Real CrossFit in Butte has been closed and during their down time owner Amanda Valdez says they've made some improvements and changes to follow new guidelines from the health department.
Valdez says they taped off workout areas to follow social distancing, added even more sanitizing stations and moved equipment farther apart.
She adds their CrossFit classes can have up to 20 people and Valdez says they plan to limit each class to no more than 10 people. Valdez says they may even add more class times to give members more options.
She adds they want to go above and beyond for their members and they received approval from the health department on their new modifications. "We are absolutely beyond ourselves to open the door, it kind of feels like that first time opening, it's very much anticipated and we can't wait to get the door open and see everybody," said Valdez.
Gyms, theaters and museums can open back up on May 15 and Valdez says they're just waiting for specific instructions from the state and hope to be back open on Friday.