BUTTE, Mont. – All About You Handyman services is looking for nominations for a family in need of a free laminate floor this holiday season.
Alex Fetters said his handyman contractor business feels very fortunate to be thriving in the current economy and market and wants to provide one family with a new floor as well as a $100 gift card provided by an anonymous donor.
If you know someone worthy of being nominated, All About You Handyman is asking the Butte community to help them find a family in need.
There are no specific requirements for eligibility, just tell them who and why.
Submissions are due by Dec. 22 by 9 p.m. and the winner will be announced and presented on Christmas morning to the lucky family in need.
To nominate, you can email your submission to tashaaayhm@icloud.com or go to their Facebook page here and send them a message.