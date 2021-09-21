BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow health officer is retiring, the county's board of health announced Tuesday.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan's effective retirement date is Nov. 19, 2021.
According to the release from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health (BSBHB), health department officials met Monday to discuss hiring a new health officer and plans regarding an interim for the position.
BSBBH will suggest their candidate for the health officer position to the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners under a recently amended state law.
BSBBH said they will assess applications as they come in, and they will pick out top candidates throughout the months ahead.
“This work has been challenging and invigorating, but with the COVID-19 event, it has also become very fatiguing,” Sullivan said in the release. “First off, I intend to rest.”
“Congratulations to Health Officer Sullivan on her retirement,” BSBBH Chair Ivy Fredrickson said in a release. “On behalf of myself and the Board of Health, I offer sincere thanks and admiration for all that Karen has done for Butte-Silver Bow. Karen’s leadership saved lives in our community. Her perseverance and direction will be sorely missed.”
“Butte-Silver Bow has been fortunate to have the leadership of Karen Sullivan during her eight years as BSB Health Director,” Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P Gallagher said in the release. “The last 22 months, Karen has shown incredible leadership during the most trying of times. I wish Karen and her husband John good health and happiness in their retirement together.”