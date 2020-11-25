Butte healthcare worker featured on 'Dr. Oz Show'

BUTTE - Butte, America got some national attention today and one local health care worker was honored.
If you caught Tuesday afternoon's episode of the “Dr. Oz Show", a Montana hero was recognized as one of his “Hometown Health Heros."
Local frontline worker Sarah Borduin was honored today on the Dr. Oz Show by Dr. Oz... himself.
Some of her coworkers surprised her with an early holiday gift.
Borduin is in charge of the COVID response team in the Mining City, in charge of all COVID tests.
And the best part was she was completely surprised!
Congratulations to Borduin and such a worthy time to be praised! Our frontline workers are the best of us.