BUTTE, Mont. - A number of organizations around the country are helping to relocate Afghan refugees, and of those groups can be found in Butte, Montana.
Butte Heart is one of 60 organizations across 32 states helping to resettle refugees from Afghanistan, an important mission for one woman behind Butte Heart, who happens to be an Afghan native herself.
Noorjahan Parwana was born in Afghanistan before moving stateside as a young girl, and she's been living in Butte since the 1990s.
She founded Butte Heart as a way to help the people in her native Afghanistan, who have dealt with war, poverty and other hardships for the last few decades.
Considering the Mining City is a bit of a melting pot itself when it comes to nationalities, it should be no surprise that the community has come to Butte Heart's side in full force.
"People have found out about this project, and I've been receiving calls and texts from people saying, 'How can I help?," Parwana said. "I've not heard one negative thing from anybody. That's the kind of community Butte is."
Parwana is expecting about 12 or so refugees to arrive in mid- or late January. The plan is to help these refugees find housing, clothing, and jobs, and hopefully integrate them fully into the community within three months' time.
"A lot of these people left with nothing; maybe they had a bag or backpack they brought with them," Parwana said. "So they're going to need at least a month's worth of rent and utilities and those kinds of expense. Then they'll be on their own and making their own living, and hopefully integrating very happily into our community."
Butte Heart received a $15,000 grant from the Schultz Family Foundation's $1.3 million Mobilizing America for Refugees Fund, which will assist with the initial resettling process. But they're still looking for more help through donations and especially through volunteers.
Those interested in lending a hand or wanting to learn more information can email butteheart@gmail.com. Butte Heart will also be hosting a volunteer event at 5:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 17, 2022) at the Carpenters Union Hall on 156 West Granite Street. Everybody is welcome to attend.