BUTTE-Wednesday night was a day over a decade in the making for the Butte High School Class of 2020, and after months of uncertainty, their graduation ceremony was hosted at the Butte Civic Center.
Wednesday night’s event marks an important step in Montana’s road to reopening. The students were busy on Wednesday afternoon decorating their cars and trucks with balloons, banners and pictures for a parade to the ceremony.
The seniors traveled down Harrison Avenue starting at 7 p.m. to the Civic Center and were cheered on by the Butte community.
The graduation ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. at the Civic Center and 267 seniors walked across the stage to get their diploma.
Each senior was allowed two guests at the ceremony and everyone in attendance wore a face masks. Also, all graduates sat six feet a part in both directions at the ceremony.
The in-person ceremony was shorter and more spread out than those in the past, but staff Butte High say their goal was to make it as normal as possible for the Class of 2020 because they deserved it.
“We all remember what it was like as seniors in high school and it was kind of taken away from them and they've had enough taken away from them and they needed a graduation ceremony,” said Butte High Principal John Metz.
The graduation ceremony was streamed by the Civic Center and the high school and that video can be found on the school’s website for anyone who missed it.