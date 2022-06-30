BUTTE, Mont. - With school out for summer, you might begin to see more high-school-age drivers taking to the streets, and that could mean more distracted drivers looking at their phones instead of the road ahead.
Thursday, around 180 driver's ed students at Butte High School got a taste of just how dangerous distracted driving can really be.
Crashing into traffic cones and running over stuffed animals are just some of the simulated dangers in the distracted driving program, put together by the St. James Healthcare trauma clinic, as students attempted to navigate a course with a golf cart while texting a friend or wearing beer goggles.
But replace that traffic cone with a pedestrian or those beer goggles with a night of drinking, and it's easy to see how these silly situations can become very grave very quickly.
"I think this course is essential," said Amber Henson, one of the St. James trauma care coordinators behind the distracted driving program. "This day and age, every kid has a cell phone, and they're either texting somebody, snapping somebody, or changing music on it. So their eyes are off the road and on the phone, when they really need to be on the road."
But this distracted driving epidemic is not only affecting high schoolers.
Henson says that adult drivers are actually more prone to distracted driving. In fact, the National Safety Council estimates that 1.6 million crashes per year are caused by cell phone use.
"I'd say the texting was the hardest part," said Butte High School sophomore Garrett Henson of the distracted driving course. "You know, your eyes weren't on the road, they were focused elsewhere."
"The drunk goggles--it was blurry, everything was shifted," Henson continued. "It's the real deal. It's not just, 'everybody does it, it's OK.'"
In addition to the distracted driving courses, students also learned to handle the road when large trucks and emergency vehicles are nearby, thanks to contributions from the Montana Highway Patrol, Butte Police Department, Butte Fire Department, Montana 'Share the Road Program,' and A1 Ambulance. Once again, being alert and free of diversions is key.
The distracted driving course was partially made possible by a grant from the Butte-Silver Bow DUI Task Force and golf cart donations from the Butte Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.