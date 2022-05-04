Butte hiring event underlines need for labor in spite of low unemployment

BUTTE, Mont. - On Wednesday, a number of companies gathered in the Butte Plaza Mall to recruit the city's residents for open positions, in spite of the fact that unemployment rates around the state have dropped to record lows.
This was the second hiring event in Butte that Thriftway Super Stops Convenience Stores has put on, following a highly successful event in November that saw 20 employers and 75 potential applicants show up.
Since then, Montana unemployment has dropped to 2.3%, the lowest on record, and a full 10% below the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.
Despite this, the demand for labor from local companies remains strong.
"You can't drive down the street without seeing a marquee that says, 'We're hiring' or 'Stimulus checks given every two weeks,’" said Marilyn Malyevac, Human Resource Manager of Thriftway Super Stops. "We're definitely seeing an increase in applicants, but we're not seeing employees continue to stay for a very long time."
As Malyevac notes, getting employees to stay is often just as difficult as hiring them in the first place. Millions of Americans quit their job in 2021, and Malyevac says she's seen it impact local businesses into 2022.
"Not sure if it's something that everybody here can sustain," Malyevac said. "But we're hoping that we can get them back into storefronts."
"I'm sad to see storefronts disappearing," Malyevac continued. "So, if we can keep the storefronts open, that's the most important thing for us."
The turnout for Wednesday's hiring event was not as large as November's, but Malyevac says that people getting jobs through events like this could be the reason why, in other words, mission accomplished.
While Wednesday's hiring event wrapped up at 6 p.m., it's not too late to contact hiring companies. You can reach out to Malyevac at mmalyevac66@thriftwayss.com for information on the local companies currently looking for applicants.
