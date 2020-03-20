BUTTE-Butte's Center of Hope Homeless Shelter is still open for business and staff say they're taking extra precautions to ensure their guests are safe.
The new Executive Directors of the Butte Rescue Mission Syd and Brayton Erikson say they've been following the guidelines of the CDC to keep people safe by adding hand sanitizing stations, buying lots of Purell for the rooms and sanitizing tables, door knobs and light switches, throughout the day.
Precautions have also increased at the shelter for guests, people staying at the shelter are asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible and to not socialize in the common areas.
The Erikson's add they also now have guests staying at the shelter eating in shifts to keep the number of people down in the kitchen area and they sanitize the kitchen after each meal.
Brayton Erikson adds many of the guests struggle with health issues and staff say they want those in need to be safe and healthy during the outbreak.
The public is still welcome to come get a meal during lunch and dinner hours but all meals are now to go.
The Erikson's add they appreciate the support of the community during these tough times. "It is a scary time, so just reassuring people and helping them where we can and providing hope is important," said Brayton Erikson.
The shelter is also in need of supplies such as to-go containers, shampoo and coffee. The Erikson's add they also are in need of canned and dry goods and donations can be dropped off at the shelter on East Platinum Street.