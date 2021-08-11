BUTTE, Mont. – The “take what you need, leave what you can” pandemic food pantry service in Butte has acquired a new location in Uptown and is looking to expand to three more locations for those most in need.
The Butte Pantry was started by Valerie Nielson and Kali Smelich who wanted to help students out who could no longer rely on lunch meals at school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the service was just touch-less deliveries to a few doors around town, but then donations poured in, and they hired drivers for a few more doors.
Now they have ambitions to plant a total of four pantry boxes around the Butte community with one expanding their reach to Anaconda.
“The way that we’ve kind of decided where these boxes are going to go is where we had the greatest need during COVID when we were doing the deliveries so we’re kind of looking in the areas where we were delivering a lot to try to help those people on an ongoing basis,” Nielson said.
The story of the anonymous, honor system food boxes reached people in the Bozeman community who also reached out to Nielson and Smelich, but both said it would be a little too much on their plate along with their day jobs.
A local custom wood maker shop called Wilderness Woodworks MT stepped up to help make three more pantry boxes but Nielson and Smelich said they could still use monetary help for the creations with a demand throughout Butte and now in Anaconda and surrounding areas.
People can either take or donate food, both human and pet, as well as other necessities at their brand-new pantry box located at the intersection of Jackson Street and Park Street in the Rocky Mountain Chiropractic parking lot or next to the Butte Fitness Courts on the southwest side of Paxson Avenue.
The pantry boxes are a "take what you need, leave what you can" honor system and are being placed where they can be watched over with the hopes everyone can feel free to use the service in a respectable way.
One of the main reasons for the pantry boxes is the ability for anyone to be anonymous.
"We would get calls from people who were calling in for other people who didn’t want to ask for help and so that’s kind of where the anonymity comes in... they can come take what they need and they don’t have to feel like they’re being a burden," Nielson said.
You can find more information and updates on the Butte Pantry here.