Butte hopes “Standing Parade” can bring sense of normalcy

BUTTE, Mont. – The Butte America Foundation is asking businesses, schools and residents to help them host a "standing parade" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew Boyle, parade director and board member of the Butte America Foundation said they received community support for a “standing parade” after not receiving approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to host a virtual St. Patrick's Day parade event.
This new type of parade is much like New Orleans’ “Yardi Gras” from last month encouraging people to decorate homes, businesses and schools but in a St. Patrick’s Day theme and enter them into the "standing parade" contest.
The contest will be split up into three categories: home/residential, business and schools.
To enter, people must register by 10 p.m. on March 16 and there is no fee to enter.
People will be able to see their entry displayed on a virtual map that may be seen online or in-person.
A link to fill out the form can be found here and asks you to decorate and include one photograph of your space.